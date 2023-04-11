Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Chico's FAS (CHS) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chico's FAS is $7.78. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.71. The average price target represents an increase of 42.71% from its latest reported closing price of $5.45.

The projected annual revenue for Chico's FAS is $2,296MM, an increase of 7.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SQLV - Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 6.52% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 203K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 134K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 114K shares, representing an increase of 14.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 0.41% over the last quarter.

Lindbrook Capital holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NUSC - Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF holds 77K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing a decrease of 81.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHS by 56.04% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chico's FAS. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHS is 0.09%, a decrease of 8.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 129,006K shares. The put/call ratio of CHS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

Chico`s Fas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chico's FAS is a Florida-based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, Fla. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by our Most Amazing Personal Service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market® and Soma® - each thriving in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy. The Company has a passion for fashion, and each day, we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques and through Style Connect, the Company's proprietary digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever and however they prefer. As of August 1, 2020, the Company operated 1,313 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 69 international franchise locations in Mexico and 2 domestic franchise airport locations.

