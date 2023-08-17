Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Burlington Stores (BURL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Burlington Stores is 214.23. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.09% from its latest reported closing price of 171.26.

The projected annual revenue for Burlington Stores is 9,697MM, an increase of 11.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 981 funds or institutions reporting positions in Burlington Stores. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BURL is 0.27%, a decrease of 18.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.83% to 86,072K shares. The put/call ratio of BURL is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,785K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,800K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 26.18% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,659K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,941K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,458K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,450K shares, representing a decrease of 44.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BURL by 49.90% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 3,091K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,989K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company.' The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

