Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates BRC Inc - (BRCC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of BRC Inc - (NYSE:BRCC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.37% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for BRC Inc - is 7.69. The forecasts range from a low of 4.80 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 66.37% from its latest reported closing price of 4.62.

The projected annual revenue for BRC Inc - is 507MM, an increase of 47.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRC Inc -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRCC is 0.13%, an increase of 15.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.27% to 33,009K shares. The put/call ratio of BRCC is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engaged Capital holds 13,351K shares representing 21.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QVIDTVM Management holds 2,066K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares, representing an increase of 25.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 34.86% over the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 2,001K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,000K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 93.79% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 1,696K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,202K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRC Inc. operates as a non-alcoholic beverage company. The Company produces and retails military and firearms themed coffee products. BRC serves customers in the United States.

