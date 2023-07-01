Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates BRC Inc - (BRCC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of BRC Inc - (NYSE:BRCC) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRC Inc -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRCC is 0.12%, an increase of 7.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.52% to 31,035K shares. The put/call ratio of BRCC is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engaged Capital holds 13,351K shares representing 22.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cresset Asset Management holds 2,000K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares, representing an increase of 54.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 191.78% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 1,696K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,696K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 78,924.98% over the last quarter.

QVIDTVM Management holds 1,541K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company.

Kim holds 1,416K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares, representing a decrease of 10.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 3.64% over the last quarter.

BRC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRC Inc. operates as a non-alcoholic beverage company. The Company produces and retails military and firearms themed coffee products. BRC serves customers in the United States.

