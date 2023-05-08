Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates BRC Inc - (BRCC) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of BRC Inc - (NYSE:BRCC) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRC Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 4.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRCC is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 28,116K shares. The put/call ratio of BRCC is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Engaged Capital holds 13,351K shares representing 22.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,251K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRCC by 31.90% over the last quarter.

Fayez Sarofim holds 1,696K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kim holds 1,559K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,202K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silver Rock Financial holds 1,110K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BRC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRC Inc. operates as a non-alcoholic beverage company. The Company produces and retails military and firearms themed coffee products. BRC serves customers in the United States.

See all BRC Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.