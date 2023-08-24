Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 24, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.06% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bath & Body Works is 48.96. The forecasts range from a low of 37.37 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.06% from its latest reported closing price of 36.25.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bath & Body Works is 7,913MM, an increase of 6.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.77.

Bath & Body Works Declares $0.20 Dividend

On August 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 will receive the payment on September 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $36.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.21%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.41%, the lowest has been 0.75%, and the highest has been 16.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.64 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bath & Body Works. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBWI is 0.20%, a decrease of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 237,226K shares. The put/call ratio of BBWI is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lone Pine Capital holds 16,357K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,566K shares, representing a decrease of 19.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 15.15% over the last quarter.

Third Point holds 13,850K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,751K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 7.54% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,745K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,088K shares, representing an increase of 22.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 25.88% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,383K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,675K shares, representing an increase of 56.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 116.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,714K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,586K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBWI by 18.29% over the last quarter.

Bath & Body Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bath & Body Works is one of the world's leading specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances® offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the #1 selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. For more than 30 years, customers have looked to Bath & Body Works for quality, on-trend products and the newest, freshest fragrances. Today, these fragrant products can be purchased at more than 1,750 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 300 international franchised locations, as well as on bathandbodyworks.com.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.