Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Arhaus Inc (ARHS) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.73% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arhaus Inc is 12.14. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 0.73% from its latest reported closing price of 12.05.

The projected annual revenue for Arhaus Inc is 1,362MM, an increase of 5.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arhaus Inc. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 20.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARHS is 0.08%, a decrease of 60.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 50,210K shares. The put/call ratio of ARHS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FS Capital Partners VI holds 30,524K shares representing 21.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,638K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 60.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 120.29% over the last quarter.

Summit Creek Advisors holds 1,238K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,229K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 81,828.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 886K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 33.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 15.66% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 860K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 467K shares, representing an increase of 45.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARHS by 19.50% over the last quarter.

Arhaus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arhaus, Inc. provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits. The company distributes its products through an omni-channel model comprising showrooms, e-commerce platform, catalog, and in-home designer services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio.

