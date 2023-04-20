Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Amazon.com (AMZN) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.63% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amazon.com is $136.25. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $164.32. The average price target represents an increase of 30.63% from its latest reported closing price of $104.30.

The projected annual revenue for Amazon.com is $575,744MM, an increase of 12.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baxter Bros holds 34K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Tiemann Investment Advisors holds 18K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 33.18% over the last quarter.

MBEAX - AMG Chicago Equity Partners Balanced Fund Class N holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 12.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 30.73% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 1,192K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 35.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 50.31% over the last quarter.

ZVGNX - Zevenbergen Genea Fund Investor Class holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 3.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMZN by 3.93% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5932 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amazon.com. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMZN is 1.44%, a decrease of 37.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 6,749,211K shares. The put/call ratio of AMZN is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

Amazon.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

