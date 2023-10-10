Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Albertsons Companies Inc - (ACI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Albertsons Companies Inc - (NYSE:ACI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.13% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albertsons Companies Inc - is 26.25. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 14.13% from its latest reported closing price of 23.00.

The projected annual revenue for Albertsons Companies Inc - is 78,649MM, an increase of 0.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

Albertsons Companies Inc - Declares $0.12 Dividend

On July 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 26, 2023 received the payment on August 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $23.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.57%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 35.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 8.53 (n=154).

The current dividend yield is 0.29 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.96. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albertsons Companies Inc -. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACI is 0.67%, a decrease of 3.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.18% to 416,626K shares. The put/call ratio of ACI is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerberus Capital Management holds 151,819K shares representing 26.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 10,314K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,755K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,137K shares, representing an increase of 57.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 128.43% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,310K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing an increase of 57.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 135.55% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,664K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,080K shares, representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Albertsons Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

