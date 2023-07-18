Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Albertsons Companies Inc - (ACI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 18, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Albertsons Companies Inc - (NYSE:ACI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albertsons Companies Inc - is 26.13. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 19.04% from its latest reported closing price of 21.95.

The projected annual revenue for Albertsons Companies Inc - is 78,649MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 756 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albertsons Companies Inc -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACI is 0.67%, an increase of 76.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.21% to 403,279K shares. The put/call ratio of ACI is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cerberus Capital Management holds 151,819K shares representing 26.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lubert-adler Management Company holds 28,546K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,129K shares, representing a decrease of 103.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 99,653.31% over the last quarter.

Segantii Capital Management holds 7,555K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,707K shares, representing an increase of 64.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 278,977.44% over the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 7,380K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,098K shares, representing an increase of 58.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 116.01% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 7,080K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,643K shares, representing an increase of 48.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 82.56% over the last quarter.

Albertsons Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

