Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Albertsons (ACI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.02% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albertsons is $27.76. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.02% from its latest reported closing price of $20.87.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Albertsons is $78,649MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST MFS Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 21.17% over the last quarter.

SWTSX - Schwab Total Stock Market Index Fund holds 69K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 1.33% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 4,566K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares, representing an increase of 39.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 22.01% over the last quarter.

SNXFX - Schwab 1000 Index Fund holds 52K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 741 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albertsons. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACI is 0.33%, a decrease of 23.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 381,884K shares. The put/call ratio of ACI is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

Albertsons Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

See all Albertsons regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.