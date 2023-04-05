Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Albertsons (ACI) Market Perform Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Albertsons with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.79% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Albertsons is $27.76. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.79% from its latest reported closing price of $20.75.

The projected annual revenue for Albertsons is $78,649MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.93.

Albertsons Declares $0.12 Dividend

On January 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 26, 2023 received the payment on February 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $20.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.09%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 3.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=130).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Value Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 112K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 15.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 32.39% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JHMM - John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF holds 58K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 4.96% over the last quarter.

Peddock Capital Advisors holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 21.58% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 9.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACI by 8.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 745 funds or institutions reporting positions in Albertsons. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACI is 0.46%, an increase of 7.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 382,957K shares. The put/call ratio of ACI is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Albertsons Companies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, Albertsons Cos. made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

