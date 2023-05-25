News & Insights

Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (ANF) Outperform Recommendation

May 25, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - (NYSE:ANF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.95% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - is 28.97. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.95% from its latest reported closing price of 30.16.

The projected annual revenue for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - is 3,695MM, a decrease of 0.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANF is 0.12%, an increase of 10.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 54,546K shares. ANF / Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - Class A Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of ANF is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANF / Abercrombie & Fitch Co. - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,564K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,665K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 14.44% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,560K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 12.79% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,545K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,353K shares, representing a decrease of 52.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 39.34% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,504K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,025K shares, representing an increase of 31.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 61.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,411K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANF by 29.45% over the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Abercrombie & Fitch is an American lifestyle retailer that focuses on casual wear. Its headquarters are in New Albany, Ohio. The company operates three other offshoot brands: Abercrombie Kids, Hollister Co., and Gilly Hicks. As of February 2020, the company operated 854 stores across all brands.

