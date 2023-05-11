Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 410.68% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for a.k.a. Brands Holding is 2.00. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 410.68% from its latest reported closing price of 0.39.

The projected annual revenue for a.k.a. Brands Holding is 677MM, an increase of 15.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in a.k.a. Brands Holding. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 6.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKA is 0.07%, a decrease of 26.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 80,952K shares. The put/call ratio of AKA is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 71,070K shares representing 55.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,724K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 38,277.89% over the last quarter.

Stephens Investment Management Group holds 2,046K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,049K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 20.36% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 1,236K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 35.23% over the last quarter.

Must Asset Management holds 1,201K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares, representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 109.87% over the last quarter.

PSLAX - Putnam Small Cap Value Fund Shares holds 871K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 2018, a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer obsessed, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

