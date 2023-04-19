Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated coverage of a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 437.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for a.k.a. Brands Holding is $2.19. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 437.31% from its latest reported closing price of $0.41.

The projected annual revenue for a.k.a. Brands Holding is $677MM, an increase of 10.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKA by 12.15% over the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BlackRock Variable Series Funds, Inc. - BlackRock Small Cap Index V.I. Fund Class I holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 61K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in a.k.a. Brands Holding. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKA is 0.05%, a decrease of 44.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.51% to 79,603K shares. The put/call ratio of AKA is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Established in 2018, a.k.a. Brands is a brand accelerator of direct-to-consumer fashion brands for the next generation. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio is customer obsessed, curates quality exclusive merchandise, creates authentic and inspiring social content and targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls.

