Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.26% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zevia PBC is $4.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.73 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 102.26% from its latest reported closing price of $2.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zevia PBC is 292MM, an increase of 79.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zevia PBC. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 40.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZVIA is 0.02%, an increase of 62.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.33% to 43,081K shares. The put/call ratio of ZVIA is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 20,022K shares representing 29.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,022K shares , representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZVIA by 37.92% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 3,231K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 1,316K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MVALX - MERIDIAN CONTRARIAN FUND Legacy Class holds 1,200K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,200K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

