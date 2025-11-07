Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Westrock Coffee (WEST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Westrock Coffee (NasdaqGM:WEST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 170.85% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Westrock Coffee is $10.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 170.85% from its latest reported closing price of $3.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Westrock Coffee is 1,337MM, an increase of 23.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westrock Coffee. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEST is 0.19%, an increase of 25.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.55% to 43,895K shares. The put/call ratio of WEST is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stephens Group holds 8,110K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Silverleafe Capital Partners holds 4,727K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,725K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 25.47% over the last quarter.

NFC Investments holds 4,008K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,048K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 24.42% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,670K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,880K shares , representing a decrease of 82.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 58.93% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 2,607K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,768K shares , representing a decrease of 82.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEST by 57.86% over the last quarter.

