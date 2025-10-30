Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Vital Farms (VITL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Vital Farms (NasdaqGM:VITL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.99% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vital Farms is $54.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 56.99% from its latest reported closing price of $34.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vital Farms is 593MM, a decrease of 9.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 512 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vital Farms. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VITL is 0.22%, an increase of 11.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 51,435K shares. The put/call ratio of VITL is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,410K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,864K shares , representing a decrease of 18.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 0.38% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,075K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,151K shares , representing an increase of 44.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 113.78% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,694K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares , representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 35.29% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,688K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares , representing an increase of 26.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VITL by 51.96% over the last quarter.

Amazon Com holds 1,529K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

