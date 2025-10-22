Telsey Advisory Group Maintains V.F. (VFC) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.07% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for V.F. is $14.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.07% from its latest reported closing price of $15.28 / share.

The projected annual revenue for V.F. is 13,156MM, an increase of 38.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 940 funds or institutions reporting positions in V.F.. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 5.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VFC is 0.11%, an increase of 18.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.27% to 477,476K shares. The put/call ratio of VFC is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 74,978K shares representing 19.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 75,256K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 7.17% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 40,954K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,961K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 25.38% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 27,374K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M&G holds 20,478K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,533K shares , representing an increase of 14.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 0.86% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 20,142K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,397K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VFC by 30.75% over the last quarter.

