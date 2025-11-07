Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Under Armour (UA) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.22% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Under Armour is $5.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.91 to a high of $10.22. The average price target represents an increase of 33.22% from its latest reported closing price of $4.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Under Armour is 6,660MM, an increase of 31.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 539 funds or institutions reporting positions in Under Armour. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UA is 0.22%, an increase of 0.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 175,088K shares. The put/call ratio of UA is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bdt Capital Partners holds 62,464K shares representing 30.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,565K shares , representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA by 0.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,024K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,525K shares , representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UA by 11.50% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,164K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,239K shares , representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA by 1.01% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,893K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,867K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UA by 0.84% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,624K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,628K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UA by 2.05% over the last quarter.

