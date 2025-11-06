Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Traeger (COOK) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.73% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Traeger is $1.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 76.73% from its latest reported closing price of $1.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Traeger is 756MM, an increase of 29.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Traeger. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COOK is 0.12%, an increase of 1,286.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 54,164K shares. The put/call ratio of COOK is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 24,693K shares representing 18.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 5,579K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500K shares , representing a decrease of 16.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 21.61% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,579K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500K shares , representing a decrease of 16.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 23.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,768K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,625K shares , representing an increase of 8.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COOK by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Glendon Capital Management holds 1,151K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

