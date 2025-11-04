Telsey Advisory Group Maintains ThredUp (TDUP) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of ThredUp (NasdaqGS:TDUP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.00% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for ThredUp is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 56.00% from its latest reported closing price of $8.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ThredUp is 397MM, an increase of 38.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 315 funds or institutions reporting positions in ThredUp. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 32.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDUP is 0.08%, an increase of 102.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 25.10% to 101,201K shares. The put/call ratio of TDUP is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,708K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,708K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 5,875K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,350K shares , representing a decrease of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 130.50% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 5,875K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,350K shares , representing a decrease of 8.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 144.71% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 4,374K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,882K shares , representing an increase of 34.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 105.24% over the last quarter.

