Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Stitch Fix (SFIX) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Stitch Fix (NasdaqGS:SFIX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.18% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stitch Fix is $5.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.18% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stitch Fix is 1,896MM, an increase of 46.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stitch Fix. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFIX is 0.20%, an increase of 19.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.89% to 119,511K shares. The put/call ratio of SFIX is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 17,511K shares representing 15.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,565K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Working Capital Advisors holds 11,046K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,534K shares , representing an increase of 13.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 22.04% over the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 6,410K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,944K shares , representing a decrease of 55.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,823K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,859K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 15.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,047K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

