Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Stitch Fix (SFIX) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Stitch Fix (NasdaqGS:SFIX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.36% Downside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stitch Fix is $4.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.36% from its latest reported closing price of $5.64 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stitch Fix is 2,116MM, an increase of 66.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stitch Fix. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFIX is 0.17%, an increase of 19.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 115,129K shares. The put/call ratio of SFIX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 18,565K shares representing 16.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,697K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 9,944K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,879K shares , representing an increase of 40.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 247.48% over the last quarter.

Working Capital Advisors holds 9,534K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,980K shares , representing a decrease of 25.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 21.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,859K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,725K shares , representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFIX by 2.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,047K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

