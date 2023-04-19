Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Signet Jewelers (SIG) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Signet Jewelers is $92.31. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.15% from its latest reported closing price of $78.13.

The projected annual revenue for Signet Jewelers is $7,950MM, an increase of 1.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.87.

Signet Jewelers Declares $0.23 Dividend

On March 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $78.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.71%, the lowest has been 0.66%, and the highest has been 25.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.51 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.72 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEXMX - T. Rowe Price Extended Equity Market Index Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCAVX - GMO U.S. Small Cap Value Fund Class VI holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 569.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 69.61% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 73.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 30.89% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ceredex Value Advisors holds 205K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in Signet Jewelers. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIG is 0.23%, a decrease of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 53,989K shares. The put/call ratio of SIG is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Signet Jewelers Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 2,900 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com, www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.pagoda.com, and www.jamesallen.com.

