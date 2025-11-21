Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Ross Stores (ROST) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Ross Stores (NasdaqGS:ROST) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.38% Upside

As of November 16, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ross Stores is $170.74/share. The forecasts range from a low of $129.51 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.38% from its latest reported closing price of $160.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ross Stores is 21,669MM, a decrease of 1.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.58, a decrease of 3.16% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ross Stores. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROST is 0.29%, an increase of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.93% to 339,508K shares. The put/call ratio of ROST is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,873K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,566K shares , representing a decrease of 28.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 91.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,576K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,419K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 9.59% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 9,955K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,269K shares , representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 9,763K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,582K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 70.50% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,334K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,168K shares , representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROST by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.