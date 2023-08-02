Telsey Advisory Group Maintains RH - (RH) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of RH - (NYSE:RH) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.28% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RH - is 270.64. The forecasts range from a low of 177.76 to a high of $378.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 30.28% from its latest reported closing price of 388.17.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for RH - is 3,651MM, an increase of 1.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in RH -. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RH is 0.34%, an increase of 14.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.91% to 21,022K shares. The put/call ratio of RH is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lone Pine Capital holds 1,773K shares representing 9.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 716K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 18.74% over the last quarter.

Atreides Management holds 699K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

D1 Capital Partners holds 650K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares, representing a decrease of 172.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 69.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 576K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 593K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RH by 15.27% over the last quarter.

RH Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RH is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers its collections through its retail galleries across North America, the Company’s multiple Source Books, and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTeen.com and Waterworks.com.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.