Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Ralph Lauren (RL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.11% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ralph Lauren is $357.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $198.08 to a high of $442.05. The average price target represents an increase of 9.11% from its latest reported closing price of $327.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ralph Lauren is 7,068MM, a decrease of 2.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,413 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ralph Lauren. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 8.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RL is 0.20%, an increase of 8.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 45,965K shares. The put/call ratio of RL is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,174K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,132K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,015K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,008K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 890K shares , representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RL by 25.96% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 955K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,513K shares , representing a decrease of 58.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RL by 94.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.