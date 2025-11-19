Telsey Advisory Group Maintains PVH (PVH) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of PVH (NYSE:PVH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.16% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for PVH is $98.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $155.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.16% from its latest reported closing price of $72.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for PVH is 9,587MM, an increase of 9.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.24, a decrease of 11.03% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 808 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 5.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVH is 0.18%, an increase of 2.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.10% to 64,681K shares. The put/call ratio of PVH is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,255K shares representing 13.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,408K shares , representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 16.93% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,073K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,057K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 2.81% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,963K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares , representing an increase of 32.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 70.25% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 1,689K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing an increase of 62.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 181.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,563K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,808K shares , representing a decrease of 15.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVH by 13.48% over the last quarter.

