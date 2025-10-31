Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Olaplex Holdings (OLPX) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Olaplex Holdings (NasdaqGS:OLPX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.98% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Olaplex Holdings is $2.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.26 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 94.98% from its latest reported closing price of $1.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Olaplex Holdings is 856MM, an increase of 102.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Olaplex Holdings. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 11.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OLPX is 0.10%, an increase of 20.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.24% to 602,043K shares. The put/call ratio of OLPX is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 499,469K shares representing 74.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 30,622K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,567K shares , representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLPX by 16.88% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 10,277K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,985K shares , representing an increase of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLPX by 21.68% over the last quarter.

TRSSX - T. Rowe Price Institutional Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 5,508K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,774K shares , representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLPX by 29.89% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 4,559K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,572K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OLPX by 9.19% over the last quarter.

