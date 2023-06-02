News & Insights

Stocks
M

Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Macy`s (M) Market Perform Recommendation

June 02, 2023 — 09:27 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Macy`s (NYSE:M) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.23% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Macy`s is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 12.88 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 63.23% from its latest reported closing price of 13.75.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Macy`s is 25,011MM, a decrease of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macy`s. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M is 0.15%, a decrease of 22.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 252,376K shares. M / Macy`s Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of M is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

M / Macy`s Inc Shares Held by Institutions

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 10,550K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,576K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 21.86% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,766K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,836K shares, representing an increase of 33.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 21.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,391K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,229K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 20.26% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,364K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,369K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 18.98% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 7,785K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,776K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M by 30.48% over the last quarter.

Macy`s Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Macy's, Inc. is one of the nation's premier omni-channel fashion retailers. The company comprises three retail brands, Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Macy's, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

M

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.