Telsey Advisory Group Maintains lululemon athletica (LULU) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of lululemon athletica (NasdaqGS:LULU) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.61% Upside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for lululemon athletica is $206.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.61% from its latest reported closing price of $187.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for lululemon athletica is 11,236MM, an increase of 1.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.81, an increase of 1.62% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,796 funds or institutions reporting positions in lululemon athletica. This is an decrease of 205 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LULU is 0.16%, an increase of 20.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.43% to 97,284K shares. The put/call ratio of LULU is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,513K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,499K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 24.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,138K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,114K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 24.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,978K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 31.41% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,884K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,891K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 12.66% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,412K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LULU by 22.60% over the last quarter.

