Telsey Advisory Group Maintains J.Jill (JILL) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.71% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for J.Jill is $20.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 23.71% from its latest reported closing price of $16.49 / share.

The projected annual revenue for J.Jill is 653MM, an increase of 8.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.01, an increase of 52.29% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 216 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.Jill. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JILL is 0.06%, an increase of 0.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.32% to 8,957K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,204K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 983K shares , representing an increase of 18.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 39.42% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,027K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,057K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 867K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,029K shares , representing a decrease of 18.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 32.49% over the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 560K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares , representing a decrease of 67.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 388K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 12.06% over the last quarter.

