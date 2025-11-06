Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Honest (HNST) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Honest (NasdaqGS:HNST) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.93% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Honest is $6.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.29 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 109.93% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Honest is 364MM, a decrease of 4.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Honest. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 8.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HNST is 0.06%, an increase of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.76% to 78,340K shares. The put/call ratio of HNST is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Portolan Capital Management holds 6,217K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,519K shares , representing an increase of 11.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 0.64% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,411K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares , representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 73.77% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,073K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares , representing an increase of 25.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 33.75% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,940K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares , representing a decrease of 26.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HNST by 24.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,885K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

