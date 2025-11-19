Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Home Depot (HD) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.87% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Home Depot is $436.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $323.20 to a high of $521.85. The average price target represents an increase of 29.87% from its latest reported closing price of $336.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Home Depot is 165,519MM, a decrease of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.61, a decrease of 6.99% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,504 funds or institutions reporting positions in Home Depot. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HD is 0.65%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 804,276K shares. The put/call ratio of HD is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,984K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,386K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HD by 9.04% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,212K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,602K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HD by 9.16% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 23,413K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,979K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HD by 45.53% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 15,005K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,011K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HD by 73.22% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 14,358K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,569K shares , representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HD by 20.37% over the last quarter.

