Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Guess? (GES) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 26, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Guess? (NYSE:GES) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.21% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Guess? is $17.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.92 to a high of $17.59. The average price target represents an increase of 0.21% from its latest reported closing price of $17.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Guess? is 2,791MM, a decrease of 11.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.30, an increase of 31.96% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guess?. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 9.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GES is 0.08%, an increase of 4.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.35% to 35,426K shares. The put/call ratio of GES is 3.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,642K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares , representing a decrease of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 3.67% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,194K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 7.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 39.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,078K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,064K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 970K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GES by 44.65% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,002K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares , representing a decrease of 26.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GES by 2.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.