Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - (GROV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - (NYSE:GROV) with a Outperform recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 319.18% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 319.18% from its latest reported closing price of 2.19.
The projected annual revenue for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - is 325MM, an increase of 12.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. -. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 42.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROV is 0.21%, an increase of 82.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 33.93% to 24,360K shares. The put/call ratio of GROV is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
NVP Associates holds 14,718K shares representing 40.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Sculptor Capital holds 5,964K shares representing 16.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,557K shares, representing a decrease of 43.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROV by 1.81% over the last quarter.
StepStone Group holds 1,887K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Geode Capital Management holds 642K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares, representing an increase of 20.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROV by 28.76% over the last quarter.
VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 524K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GROV by 5.11% over the last quarter.
