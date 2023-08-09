Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - (GROV) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - (NYSE:GROV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 337.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 337.14% from its latest reported closing price of 2.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. - is 325MM, an increase of 7.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. -. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GROV is 0.16%, a decrease of 19.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.10% to 32,640K shares. The put/call ratio of GROV is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NVP Associates holds 14,718K shares representing 40.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sculptor Capital holds 5,964K shares representing 16.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,557K shares, representing a decrease of 43.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GROV by 1.81% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 4,680K shares representing 12.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inherent Group holds 2,007K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 1,887K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.