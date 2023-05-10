Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Grocery Outlet Holding (GO) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Grocery Outlet Holding is 31.31. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 3.97% from its latest reported closing price of 30.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Grocery Outlet Holding is 4,042MM, an increase of 8.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 620 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grocery Outlet Holding. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GO is 0.22%, a decrease of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 138,441K shares. The put/call ratio of GO is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 8,620K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,441K shares, representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 6.56% over the last quarter.

Parnassus Investments holds 6,023K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,133K shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 113,222.15% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,445K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,828K shares, representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 8.08% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,352K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,915K shares, representing a decrease of 10.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GO by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Partners holds 5,289K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,309K shares, representing an increase of 18.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GO by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 375 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Nevada.

See all Grocery Outlet Holding regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.