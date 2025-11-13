Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Gap (GAP) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Gap (NYSE:GAP) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.54% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Gap is $24.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.54% from its latest reported closing price of $24.91 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gap. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GAP is 0.18%, an increase of 10.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.23% to 257,456K shares. The put/call ratio of GAP is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,908K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,748K shares , representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 3.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,238K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,255K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Steadfast Capital Management holds 6,870K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,640K shares , representing an increase of 76.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 197.96% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 6,591K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares , representing an increase of 51.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 102.54% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,477K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,938K shares , representing an increase of 23.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GAP by 4.61% over the last quarter.

