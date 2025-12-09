Telsey Advisory Group Maintains G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of G-III Apparel Group (NasdaqGS:GIII) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.71% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for G-III Apparel Group is $31.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from its latest reported closing price of $29.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for G-III Apparel Group is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.95, an increase of 4.27% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in G-III Apparel Group. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GIII is 0.11%, an increase of 1.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.17% to 51,075K shares. The put/call ratio of GIII is 12.65, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,299K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,386K shares , representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 21.77% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,730K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,673K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 15.07% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,384K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,329K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 13.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,211K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,144K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares , representing an increase of 25.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIII by 50.94% over the last quarter.

