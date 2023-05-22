Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Foot Locker (FL) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.37% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Foot Locker is 44.82. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.37% from its latest reported closing price of 30.21.

The projected annual revenue for Foot Locker is 8,611MM, an increase of 1.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.34.

Foot Locker Declares $0.40 Dividend

On May 17, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share ($1.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 14, 2023 will receive the payment on July 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $30.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.39%, the lowest has been 1.19%, and the highest has been 8.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.25 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 733 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foot Locker. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FL is 0.17%, an increase of 20.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.78% to 109,034K shares. The put/call ratio of FL is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. holds 11,469K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,274K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,341K shares, representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,678K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 98.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FL by 6,054.42% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,594K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,500K shares, representing a decrease of 80.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 29.34% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,035K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares, representing an increase of 27.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FL by 59.63% over the last quarter.

Foot Locker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Foot Locker, Inc. leads the celebration of sneaker and youth culture around the globe through a portfolio of brands including Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, and Sidestep. With approximately 3,000 retail stores in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as websites and mobile apps, the Company's purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the global sneaker community. Foot Locker, Inc. has its corporate headquarters in New York.

