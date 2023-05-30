Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Five Below (FIVE) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.05% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Five Below is 227.00. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $254.10. The average price target represents an increase of 28.05% from its latest reported closing price of 177.27.

The projected annual revenue for Five Below is 3,660MM, an increase of 18.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1079 funds or institutions reporting positions in Five Below. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 5.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FIVE is 0.46%, an increase of 23.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 71,525K shares. The put/call ratio of FIVE is 1.47, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,893K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 96.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 2,732.70% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,046K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,720K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,730K shares, representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,919K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,919K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,798K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,478K shares, representing a decrease of 37.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FIVE by 21.85% over the last quarter.

Five Below Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer o�ering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. They know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience �lled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced beyond $5, the company makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stu� across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 1,050 stores in 38 states.

