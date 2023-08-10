Telsey Advisory Group Maintains European Wax Center Inc - (EWCZ) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of European Wax Center Inc - (NASDAQ:EWCZ) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.32% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for European Wax Center Inc - is 21.80. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 13.32% from its latest reported closing price of 19.24.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for European Wax Center Inc - is 228MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in European Wax Center Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWCZ is 0.21%, an increase of 77.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 55,813K shares. The put/call ratio of EWCZ is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 13,110K shares representing 26.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,001K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 2,800K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,533K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,693K shares, representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 36.69% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 2,461K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,527K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 145,843.55% over the last quarter.

European Wax Center Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

European Wax Center, Inc. is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. They offer expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center and themselves. European Wax Center provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They’re so certain everyone will love the European Wax Center experience, European Wax Center offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. European Wax Center continues to revolutionize the waxing category with their innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing an efficient and relatively painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center offers a full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States, and its network now includes 808 centers nationwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.