Telsey Advisory Group Maintains European Wax Center (EWCZ) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of European Wax Center (NasdaqGS:EWCZ) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.46% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for European Wax Center is $6.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 72.46% from its latest reported closing price of $3.90 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for European Wax Center is 266MM, an increase of 25.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in European Wax Center. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 2.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWCZ is 0.07%, an increase of 12.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.47% to 39,569K shares. The put/call ratio of EWCZ is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 13,110K shares representing 30.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ararat Capital Management holds 2,467K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,351K shares , representing a decrease of 35.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 2.72% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 1,666K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares , representing an increase of 23.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 49.05% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 1,390K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing an increase of 29.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWCZ by 17.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 944K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.