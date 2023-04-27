Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Ethan Allen Interiors (ETD) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.48% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ethan Allen Interiors is 27.54. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 4.48% from its latest reported closing price of 26.36.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ethan Allen Interiors is 837MM, an increase of 0.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ethan Allen Interiors. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETD is 0.13%, an increase of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 26,843K shares. The put/call ratio of ETD is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,690K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,642K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 17.07% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 751K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 18.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 683K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 925K shares, representing a decrease of 35.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 13.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 678K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 576K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 569K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETD by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Ethan Allen Interiors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company, manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative home accents through a retail network of approximately 300 design centers in the United States and abroad as well as online at ethanallen.com. Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities, including six manufacturing plants in the United States, two manufacturing plants in Mexico and one manufacturing plant in Honduras. Approximately 75% of its products are manufactured or assembled in these North American facilities.

See all Ethan Allen Interiors regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.