Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Designer Brands (DBI) Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.71% Downside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Designer Brands is $4.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.71% from its latest reported closing price of $7.20 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Designer Brands is 3,528MM, an increase of 20.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.98, an increase of 19.14% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Designer Brands. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBI is 0.12%, an increase of 101.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 40,529K shares. The put/call ratio of DBI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Stone House Capital Management holds 5,500K shares representing 13.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 2,161K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 66.22% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,702K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares , representing an increase of 34.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 66.49% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,488K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,541K shares , representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 33.81% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,417K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares , representing a decrease of 10.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBI by 19.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.