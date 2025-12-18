Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Coursera (COUR) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Coursera (NYSE:COUR) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.54% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coursera is $12.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 61.54% from its latest reported closing price of $7.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coursera is 856MM, an increase of 15.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coursera. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COUR is 0.12%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.28% to 143,314K shares. The put/call ratio of COUR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NEA Management Company holds 12,868K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 9,314K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,378K shares , representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 72.48% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 7,407K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,578K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 54.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,583K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,463K shares , representing an increase of 3.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 21.41% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,426K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares , representing a decrease of 6.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COUR by 24.95% over the last quarter.

