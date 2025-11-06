Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Costco Wholesale (COST) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Costco Wholesale (NasdaqGS:COST) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.88% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Costco Wholesale is $1,083.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $633.48 to a high of $1,278.90. The average price target represents an increase of 15.88% from its latest reported closing price of $935.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Costco Wholesale is 287,245MM, an increase of 4.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.79, a decrease of 4.89% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Costco Wholesale. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COST is 0.83%, an increase of 8.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.84% to 341,363K shares. The put/call ratio of COST is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,267K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,023K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 4.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,595K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,335K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 5.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,275K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,124K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 9,154K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,142K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,984K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,711K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COST by 1.34% over the last quarter.

