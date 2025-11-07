Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Clear Secure (YOU) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group maintained coverage of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.64% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clear Secure is $36.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 0.64% from its latest reported closing price of $36.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clear Secure is 774MM, a decrease of 7.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Secure. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YOU is 0.19%, an increase of 6.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.52% to 119,077K shares. The put/call ratio of YOU is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 7,490K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,959K shares , representing an increase of 60.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 129.80% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,506K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,813K shares , representing a decrease of 5.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,219K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares , representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 7.35% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,065K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,373K shares , representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 15.22% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,028K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares , representing an increase of 26.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 32.55% over the last quarter.

